Jets Enter NFL Combine With Justin Fields Decision Looming

The New York Jets attempted to replace Aaron Rodgers with Justin Fields this past season, but things didn't go as planned.

Fields came to town to give something different in the quarterback room. Rodgers is much more of a pocket-passer at this point in his career. Fields is among the better dual-threat options in the game, but things just didn't work out. The blame can be placed all over. He struggled moving the ball down the field. The Jets' play calling wasn't great. The Jets had injuries all over the place, including to Garrett Wilson. Things just didn't work out.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Now, the Jets are going to have to chart a path forward at the position. Fields is still with the franchise. By this time last year, the Jets had already announced that they were moving on from Aaron Rodgers. This year, the Jets haven't really said anything about the position so it's fair to wonder if they'll run it back thinking Frank Reich can get more out of Fields than Tanner Engstrand did. But things could change, though, and the timing is important as the NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin on Monday. ESPN's Bill Barnwell tabbed Fields as a "potential cap casualty" but did also say he's in the group of quarterbacks who could find a Week 1 starting job, along with Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith.

Will Justin Fields return?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) react after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Tier 4: Borderline starters/high-end backups," Barnwell wrote. "Free agents: Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Steelers; Malik Willis, Packers. Potential cap casualties: Kirk Cousins, Falcons; Justin Fields, Jets; Geno Smith, Raiders. ... With the Browns, Cardinals, Colts, Dolphins, Jets, Steelers and Vikings all potentially in the market for new starting quarterbacks this offseason, there should be at least one Week 1 starting job available for Cousins, Fields or Smith. It'd be easiest for the last team in the game of musical chairs to talk itself into Cousins, who has the lengthiest track record of playing reasonable football and was fine for the Falcons in 2024 before injuries led to his benching.

"Personally, I might have more faith in Smith looking like a passable starter behind a competent offensive line, something he hasn't seen since 2023. Projected average annual salary: $20-30 million for Willis, $8-16 million for everyone else."

This idea is why it's not crazy to wonder if Fields will be back. Barnwell did call him a potential cap casualty, but noted he's someone who could still find a starting job. It was a bad season for Fields and the Jets, but the perception of the young quarterback is that he still has potential. At just 26 years old, he can still turn things around, whether that is in New York or elsewhere.

With the combine set to begin on Monday, it will be interesting to see if the Jets meet with the top quarterback prospects or if the team shows its hand about how they view the position in general. Fields is currently on the roster, but there are question marks around him and the front office will have a chance to see potential replacements at the combine.

More NFL: Breece Hall Finally Responds to Jets Future Speculation