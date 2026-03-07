Giants to Jets? Micah McFadden Reportedly on NY's Radar

The New York Jets have significant salary cap space and should be able to make some noise next week when the market opens up.

Free agency is going to open up around the National Football League on March 9. With just two days to go, the Jets are loaded with just over $73 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. After going 3-14 in 2025, the Jets obviously have a handful of roster holes to address this offseason. On the bright side, the Jets already acquired defensive tackle help in T'Vondre Sweat. Plus, the Jets placed the franchise tag on star running back Breece Hall.

As the offseason really picks up steam, the Jets' biggest holes are quarterback and the defense. New York needs one or two edge rushers, one or two safeties and at least one cornerback this offseason. That's a lot, but the Jets have the salary cap space and early-round draft picks to help turn this team around somewhat quickly. One name to reportedly watch out for when free agency opens up is 26-year-old linebacker Micah McFadden, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.

The Jets need to add defensive firepower

Jun 18, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) participates in a drill during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"The biggest name to keep an eye on with the Jets is LB Alex Anzalone, per sources," Hughes wrote. "They've been linked for a while. There's a robust market for him, though. I don't get the sense it's a slam dunk signing. Fallback for NYJ could be Micah McFadden, but the Giants are trying to retain him. There is interest in him from the Jets. Jets also had meetings at the combine regarding interior offensive line -- second and third tier targets."

Anzalone has been discussed at length throughout the offseason already. McFadden has not. He's 26 years old and spent the first four seasons of his career as a member of the New York Giants. Unfortunately, he was only able to play in one game in 2025, but he has big upside. He started 14 games for the Giants in both 2023 and 2024. In both seasons, he topped 100 tackles (101 in 2023 and 107 in 2024). He set a new career high with three sacks in 2024 and was in line for a bigger season in 2025, but missed most of the season due to a foot injury.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com shared that McFadden is expecting to land a one-year, prove-it deal. That could be right in the Jets' wheelhouse.