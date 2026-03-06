Top Target Emerges for Jets Just Days Before Free Agency

The New York Jets need some more firepower on the defensive side of the ball and there is too much buzz around former Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone to ignore.

Connor Hughes of SNY wrote on X on Friday that Anzalone is the "biggest name" to keep an eye on as free agency approaches.

"The biggest name to keep an eye on with the Jets is LB Alex Anzalone, per sources," Hughe wrote. "They've been linked for a while. There's a robust market for him, though. I don't get the sense it's a slam dunk signing. Fallback for NYJ could be Micah McFadden, but the Giants are trying to retain him. There is interest in him from the Jets. Jets also had meetings at combine regarding interior offensive line — second and third tier targets."

The Jets need to improve the defense

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The chatter around Anzalone has been endless this offseason. ESPN's Rich Cimini also has tabbed the veteran linebacker as a player New York is "considering" in free agency. Hughes, himself, has thrown Anzalone's name out there multiple times this offseason.

FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano also called Anzalone the top option for New York in free agency.

"LB Alex Anzalone," Vacchiano wrote. "It would be an unremarkable and inexpensive signing, but it could be incredibly important. Aaron Glenn wants to go down swinging, which is why he’s running the defense his way, with his calls. What better way to do that than to bring in his old defensive QB from Detroit, who already knows his schemes, calls and overall plan? They have history dating back to their days together in New Orleans. It’s a perfect fit and Anzalone could be a steadying veteran influence in the middle of a defense that is going to be completely rebuilt."

The noise has been consistent all offseason so far. It's not hard to see why. Anzalone and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn overlapped with the Detroit Lions. Now, Glenn is calling plays on defense for New York. Bringing in someone with experience on that front would only make things easier. Plus, the linebacker room is up in the air for New York anyway with Quincy Williams going to free agency.

It also doesn't hurt that Anzalone is a nine-year NFL veteran with plenty of experience under his belt. Plus, he's known as a good locker room guy. Anzalone was a captain in Detroit. At a time when Glenn and the Jets are trying to improve the culture of the franchise, bringing in guys like Anzalone is a great way to do it. He's obviously talented. He had 95 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks in 2025. But he would also be a big voice. Think of Harrison Phillips, for example, and the impact he has had since coming over before the 2025 season. Anzalone would be of a similar mold.