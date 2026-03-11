"I'm Still One of the Best": Geno Smith Excited for Reported Jets Return

The New York Jets are expected to bring back a familiar face in Geno Smith for the 2026 NFL season, and Smith couldn't be more excited for a reunion in New York.

Smith reportedly was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, along with a 2026 seventh-round pick, to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 35-year-old quarterback will now return to where his career began after being drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Ten years ago, a young Smith walked off the field at MetLife Stadium after a touchdown pass to Quincy Enunwa, as he recalled to Exhibit News Network's Josina Anderson. Now, Smith says, he's excited for the "full-circle moment."

Smith is ready to embrace his New York reunion

“It didn’t work out for me with the Raiders. It wasn’t my best year last year, and a lot of those things I take accountability for,” Smith told Anderson in a 30-minute interview on Tuesday. “I could’ve stayed with the Raiders in a mentor role, but where I'm at in my career, I really believe that I'm one of the better quarterbacks in the league and that I have to continue to go out there and prove it.”

As Smith said, his drive ultimately led him back to New York over several other suitors via trade. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was the deciding factor in bringing Smith back.

“I had other options that I considered,” Smith revealed. “I was hoping that the Raiders would give me a chance to weigh my options, which they did, and ultimately I decided that I wanted to go back to New York. Coach Glenn and I have been on the phone, and he has a real plan. I believe in what [the Jets] are doing.”

Smith's reunion with the Jets brings a quarterback together with a coach, Glenn, who also feels like he has something to prove. If the pairing doesn't work out, there's a possibility that both Glenn and Smith could be gone before the 2027 season.

The veteran quarterback threw for 3,025 yards in 15 games for the Raiders last season. He signed a three-year deal worth $75 million with Las Vegas last offseason, but the Raiders decided to move on as they eye Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders agreed to pay the bulk of Smith's 2026 contract in order to facilitate the trade, according to Schefter, which means that the Jets will pay him just over the veteran minimum salary of $1.3 million.

While some may be questioning whether trading for Geno Smith was the correct move, the Jets certainly pulled the trigger on acquiring a low-risk, high-reward option at quarterback for the second season of the Glenn-era.