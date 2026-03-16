Instant Trade Grade: Jets Send Justin Fields to Chiefs in Shocker Deal

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a lot of holes on their roster, specifically at quarterback. They added Justin Fields last year on a two-year, $40 million deal, but he didn't pan out.

As a result, the expectation was that the Jets would eat $10 million of his deal to cut him this offseason. However, NFL insider Adam Schefter announced on Monday that the Jets have agreed to a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to send Fields to Kansas City.

"Trade: the New York Jets are finalizing a deal that will send QB Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending a physical, per ESPN sources. Other teams were interested, but Fields’ preference was to go to Kansas City," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Monday.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt recently provided an update, reporting that the Jets would eat most of Fields salary, but would land a 2027 sicth round pick in return.

"The Jets are getting a 2027 6th-round pick in exchange — and are eating most of Fields' remaining salary to facilitate the deal, per source," Rosenblatt wrote in a post to X on Monday.

Jets pull off stunning Justin Fields trade with Chiefs

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

A trade like this is shocking for the Jets, as the expectation has always been that the team would be forced to cut him. He was one of the worst qualified starting quarterbacks in the league last season and he was attached to $20 million this year. Getting anything for him is a steal.

Jets trade grade: A-

This trade can't be considered an "A" grade because the Jets were forced to eat most of Fields salary. But still, it's spectacular that the Jets were able to get a deal done in the first place.

Landing a sixth-round pick in exchange for one of the worst qualified quarterbacks in the league, who everybody knows is a prime cut candidate, is a steal for the Jets. In fact, they saved more money on the deal than they would have by releasing him, as the Jets will only eat $7 million of his deal compared to having to cough up $10 million if they cut him.

Overall, this was a masterclass of a move for Darren Mougey. The Jets are headed in the right direction.