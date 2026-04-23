One Remaining Free Agent Who Could Change the Jets' Draft Plans

The New York Jets have many draft needs to address over the next three days.

It's probably in general manager Darren Mougey's best interest to stock up the defense with moldable long-term fits in the 2026 NFL Draft for head coach Aaron Glenn. New York needs an identity, and the best one would play to the strengths of a head coach who led a Detroit Lions defense that ranked No. 1 in rushing yards allowed per game and in third-down conversion rate not that long ago.

As for the offense, the Geno Smith trade addressed the quarterback position; the running back position has Breece Hall as a workhorse, and an offensive line that could use depth at guard after losing John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker, but is otherwise set at center and on the edges at tackle. The wide receiver position needs some focus, and no one would bat an eye if the Jets used multiple selections to bolster their playmaking situation.

At the same time, the draft isn't the only avenue that New York can traverse to improve its WR situation. A handful of difference-making wideouts are still looking for work in free agency, meaning there's still time to sign someone like Jauan Jennings.

Last-minute Jauan Jennings signing would benefit Jets' WR situation

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) enters the field prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jennings, who left the San Francisco 49ers after not being offered a new contract, is a veteran receiver still out there on the free agent market deep into April. He makes sense as a system fit for New York, someone who can block well and serve as the WR2 behind Garrett Wilson if Glenn & Co. have doubts about Adonai Mitchell. And there's been smoke there this offseason.

In late March, CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles linked Jennings to the Jets, claiming, "A dominant edge defender is probably the true answer to their greatest 'need,' but in terms of raising the floor, adding a reliable running mate to Garrett Wilson is a must ... Jennings is as tough as they come and would fit well with Geno Smith."

The Jets need culture-setters who can elevate effort, and Jennings was that for the Niners for six seasons. In 2024, he was even WR1 in the wake of Brandon Aiyuk's injury, amassing 77 receptions and 975 yards, with six of those catches resulting in touchdowns. Last season's performance was quieter, sure, but he still posted a 55-643-9 stat line in 15 outings, which would've led all New York wideouts.

JAUAN JENNINGS 38-YARD TD FOR THE LEAD.



CHIvsSF on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/CaLRiHAFQT — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025

Jennings wanted to continue playing a role in San Francisco's golden era, having been a part of four postseasons, three NFC Championship Games, and one Super Bowl, so selling him on a rebuilding situation may be tough. Still, the Jets have over $39.5 million in cap space to spare, per OverTheCap, making them one of the few teams that might be able to afford his asking price.

The chance to rebuild his value is high in East Rutherford, NJ, so maybe the Jets aren't the worst situation for Jennings, who could benefit from a fresh start.