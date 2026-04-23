Potential Jets Cap Casualty Staring Down Replacement in the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here, putting the New York Jets firmly beneath the league's biggest spotlight. With nine selections topped off by the event's second overall pick, the Jets are in a fantastic position to bolster their roster and address any pressing needs, which includes replacing players who didn't meet expectations last season.

Although New York already said goodbye to a handful of underperforming veterans when free agency began, others are lingering on the roster. One is defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who didn't give Jets fans much to be excited about after arriving via the trade that sent Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in November.

Smith might feel comfortable about his outlook for now, but that could change depending on general manager Darren Mougey's plans for the three-day event. That's why it might not be long until Smith comes face-to-face with a potential replacement that the Jets could find in the NFL Draft.

Jets could move on from Mazi Smith after NFL draft

Concerns have surrounded Smith ever since the Cowboys drafted him with the 26th overall selection in the 2023 draft. While the Southfield, MI native had a solid career with the Michigan Wolverines, he was a project pick and someone who'd need more seasoning before being trusted as a weekly NFL starter.

Unfortunately, various obstacles marred Smith's early career. From the Cowboys encouraging him to lose around 30 pounds to a revolving door of defensive coordinators, the ex-Wolverine struggled to get his feet under him. He eventually played his way out of Dallas's starting lineup before being shipped off to the Jets, who'd, hopefully, give him the fresh start he desperately needed.

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Instead of capitalizing on his fresh start, it was more of the same for Smith. The Jets only deployed him in three games after the trade deadline, often leaving him out of their plans as a healthy scratch. He didn't even register a tackle in the 60 total snaps he played (54 defensive, six special teams), offering fans little to be excited about regarding his future with New York.

In other words, no one would blame the Jets if they wanted to replace Smith with a 2026 prospect. The former first-rounder is projected to be nothing more than a depth option across most offseason depth charts, and it isn't as if moving on from him would put Mougey & Co. in a financial bind.

While releasing Smith's fully guaranteed contract wouldn't save any cap space, a trade would free up $2,560,186 in room for the Jets, according to Spotrac. It makes sense to move on if the team has no interest in picking up his fifth-year option, which currently sits at $13,931,000—a cost that isn't worth what he currently brings to the table.

New York currently has just over $39.5 million in available cap space, per OverTheCap, but every extra penny counts, especially if it helps add more firepower later in the summer when other teams can't afford to do the same.

It also isn't unfathomable to imagine another team being willing to roll the dice on Smith. He's only 24 years old, and his experience (20 starts in 42 games) might be more appealing than slotting in a rookie who hasn't spent a snap on an NFL defensive line. If someone's willing to bite, the Jets can't pass that opportunity up.

Draft won't feature a shortage of replacement options

Moving on from Smith can only happen if the Jets find suitable depth replacements, likely in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. Fortunately, this year's class contains plenty of options to help in that goal.

For example, Florida State's Darrell Jackson Jr. is a potential Day 3 pick who I wrote about in "Jets NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round" earlier this week. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 lbs, which would bring the type of size that New York's D-line could use to help stop the run. Minnesota's Deven Eastern and Alabama's Tim Keenan III are also suitable to be end-of-draft dart throws to replace Smith.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) attempts to run the ball to the end zone but is tackled by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

That's without mentioning how the Jets could also target a DT even earlier in the draft if they want an immediate starter. Florida's Caleb Banks could be a potential second-round option, as could Georgia's Christen Miller, Ole Miss's Zxavian Harris and Iowa State's Domonique Orange. Any of their possible arrivals would bump Smith further down the depth chart, offering little reason to keep him around.

Potentially drafting a DT prospect wouldn't mean that Smith's exit would be imminent, as the Jets could see how things play out throughout offseason workouts and training camp. Still, that doesn't change the fact that any added competition would be bad news for Smith, who's yet to do enough to warrant being brought back in a key role in September.