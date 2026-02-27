Jets $16 Million Starter Linked to Chargers as Perfect Free Agent Target

The New York Jets are in the perfect spot to make some huge additions to the roster this offseason. They have two top draft picks in the first round as well as two selections in the second round. They also have well over $70 million to spend in free agency at this point with the ability to add more money with cuts and contract restructures.

But the Jets are also in a position to lose a few of their most important players, including running back Breece Hall and starting offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Hall is likely going to be brought back on the franchise tag or a long-term deal, but it seems like Vera-Tucker could leave in free agency.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently listed Vera-Tucker as the top free agent target for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.

Chargers could certainly use Alijah Vera-Tucker on the offensive line

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah (88) celebrates with guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Last year's Mekhi Becton signing was a swing and a miss for the Chargers. He couldn't repeat his 2024 performance with the Eagles and he's likely on the way out. That shouldn't keep the Chargers from continuing to take shots at the offensive line in free agency," Ballentine wrote. "Case in point, Alijah Vera-Tucker could be a huge signing for them. His versatility would allow him to play either guard spot or slide out to tackle in a pinch.

"With both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater coming off season-ending injuries, that would be great. The 26-year-old is coming off a season-ending injury of his own. The triceps injury that ended his 2025 season before it got started should lower his cost, but the Chargers have a ton of cap space so they are the perfect team to see what Vera-Tucker can do."

The Chargers seemingly had one of the best offensive lines in the AFC coming into the year, but injuries destroyed it before it had a chance to thrive. This led to the Chargers having one of the worst units in football.

This offseason, upgrading that offensive line and improving the depth should be priority No. 1.

Adding a young player like Vera-Tucker coming off a season in which he missed the entire year would be a bit risky, but he may also sign for cheap. At that point, the Chargers should be willing to take a risk on him as a potential franchise offensive guard next to Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater at offensive tackle.