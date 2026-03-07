Jets 26-Year-Old Starter Emerging as Free Agent Target for Saints

The New York Jets are in a very good spot to continue their rebuild. They opted to trade away two of their best players to land a haul of draft capital over the next two years. They might not have Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams on the roster anymore, but they do have two first round picks this year, two second round picks this year, and three first round picks next year. Pair that with the fact that they rank near the top of the league in cap space and the Jets have all the tools to put together a huge offseason.

But they need to upgrade a lot, so it's unclear how much they'll be able to get done this offseason. Their roster is also getting worse, as Quincy Williams, Tyrod Taylor, John Simpson, and Alijah Vera-Tucker are all hitting the open market. The Jets need to re-sign or replace all of their top free agents this offseason.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently suggested the New Orleans Saints could target Vera-Tucker in free agency, which could spell the end of his time in New York.

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"Vera-Tucker, 27 this summer, has started games at four of the five offensive line positions for New York but arguably had his best year at left guard back in 2021," Sigler wrote. "He's also missed a ton of time with a variety of injuries, but it's not like he's had a chronic condition flare up year after year. By talent alone he would be the best player the Saints have started at left guard since Carl Nicks back in the day. The question is whether he can give you 17 games."

Vera-Tucker should be highly sought after this offseason, but considering the fact that he missed all of last season, he's likely going to be very overlooked.

As a result, the Saints could emerge as a suitor if they like him and are willing to take a chance that nobody else is. If Vera-Tucker hadn't gotten injured, he'd likely be headed for a big pay day. Now, he's projected to sign for under $10 million per season.

As a result, the Saints could hit the jackpot and give him a two-year, $20 million deal to help anchor their young offensive line from the interior. The Saints don't have a lot of money, but they have enough to take a chance on a talented youngster like Vera-Tucker.