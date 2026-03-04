Jets $40 Million QB Projected to Bolt for Deal With Browns

The New York Jets need to figure out their quarterback situation in the worst way possible this offseason. They need to make a move for one or two players to battle for the starting role in New York. As of now, it's unclear which direction the Jets are going to head in.

But it seems obvious that they're going to cut ties with Justin Fields in order to save $10 million. The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million of it being guaranteed. Cutting him would save them $10 million and it's the right move to make to move the franchise forward.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently put together predictions for every quarterback room in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, he predicted the Jets would cut ties with Fields. Rosenblatt predicted Fields would end up with the Cleveland Browns, which could open the door to a quarterback competition that sees him back on the field if everything goes his way.

Justin Fields would fit perfectly with the Browns

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"That’s not to say Fields is looking that way these days either," Rosenblatt wrote. "After playing perhaps the best he has in his Jets debut against the Steelers, he struggled immensely, passing for fewer than 100 yards four times.

"By the end of the season, Fields seemed scared to throw the ball and struggled to work through his progressions. But there is talent — and his mobility is undoubtedly a weapon, something that few are better at weaponizing than Monken. Fields won’t cost much at this point and, as an added bonus, he’s a beloved figure in Ohio thanks to his time as a Buckeye."

The Jets don't have a potential quarterback option, and they still might have a better quarterback situation than the Browns.

Fields is the perfect candidate to join the Browns quarterback room, considering he exceled at Ohio State and would likely already be a fan favorite in a lot of fans eyes.

He could also challenge Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for the starting job. The Browns should be looking to cut bait with Deshaun Watson at any time, though his contract makes that hard. Either way, the situation isn't good in Cleveland. Adding Fields would add another potential option to the room.