Jets Would 'Love' to Trade Justin Fields But Is That Realistic?

The chatter around the New York Jets' quarterback room certainly is picking up steam, to say the least.

On Friday, SNY's Connor Hughes shared a plethora of nuggets of information around the Jets' search for a new signal-caller. In one tweet, Hughes noted that the Jets may want to add two veteran quarterbacks, threw cold water on Kyler Murray and added fuel to the fire of a pursuit of Geno Smith, Carson Wentz and Jacoby Brissett. That's called efficiency with all of that information from one tweet.

With all of the information out there about potential pursuits of other quarterbacks, but what about the guy already on the roster, Justin Fields? ESPN's Rich Cimini joined "The Jake Asman Show" and said that the Jets would "love" to trade Fields, but the expectation is that he will end up getting cut at some point when New York figures out its quarterback room.

Will the Jets move on from Justin Fields?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Well, the Jets don't have a lot of tradable commodities," Cimini said. "I mean, sure, they'd love to trade Justin Fields. I don't think that's going to happen. They're going to cut him at some point. Once they get their quarterbacks figured out, they'll probably at that point cut Justin. Who else? Jamien Sherwood is a guy."

It's not shocking to hear a team insider say that the Jets would "love" to trade Fields. That obviously would be better than cutting him. But with that being said, the Jets don't particularly have much leverage right now. It's pretty clear if you read the tea leaves that New York is looking around to add to the quarterback room. Fields also was benched in 2026. Why would a team pay anything for a guy in the trade market when there's a very good chance he is simply released? It's like with Murray, although on a much smaller financial scale. If Fields does become available, he will have options. But the Jets have no leverage to try to move him.

On the cut side, there's no pressing deadline for moving on from Fields. Right now, there may be a lot of names linked to the Jets, but what if New York whiffs? If the Jets were to cut Fields now and then strike out on the veteran options, like Wentz, Smith or Brissett, then they could be in an even worse spot than they are at right now.

Fields was benched in 2025, but he's just 27 years old and there's no denying the massive talent he has. It wasn't on full display in 2025 in New York, but there are few quarterbacks out there with as much dual-threat upside as Fields.

If the Jets do in fact opt to move on, which sounds extremely likely, it absolutely makes sense to wait until another option or two are already in the door.