Jets $9 Million Star Linked to Saints in Free Agency After Career Year

The New York Jets are seemingly in the middle of a huge rebuild, which became evident after they opted to trade Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts.

With the Jets headed for a rebuild, it wouldn't be surprising to see their free agents leave for new teams this offseason. Breece Hall is the team's best player heading to free agency and it doesn't seem like the Jets are going to be able to retain him.

PFF's Nathan Jahnke recently suggested the New Orleans Saints would be the best fantasy football landing spot for Hall in free agency this offseason. The fit is seemingly perfect for both sides.

Breece Hall would be primed for a career year with the Saints

"Outside of Walker, Hall is the free agent running back best suited for an every-down role. The Saints are the team that needs a new running back the most," Jahnke wrote. "Alvin Kamara couldn’t finish last season due to injury and will be 31 years old by the start of next season. He posted career lows in rushing yards per game and receiving yards per game.

"Hall is a particularly strong fit for the Saints' offense. Head coach Kellen Moore has been with three different teams in the last three seasons, and each team finished top six in inside zone rate. He led the league at inside zone rate last season. Hall has an 81.0 PFF rushing grade over the last two seasons on inside zone. That is the second-best grade behind Bijan Robinson among the 39 running backs with at least 50 inside zone runs over the past two seasons."

Pairing Hall alongside Alvin Kamara would be the perfect move for the Saints.

This would give them a 1-2 punch at running back for the next year or two until Kamara opts to leave or retire.

After that, Hall would be in his prime. He'd be able to take over and lead the Saints offense alongside Tyler Shough, Chris Olave, and the other young pieces on the roster. The fact that this trio would all be around the same age is the perfect outcome for the Saints, as they could grow and develop together.

