Why Jets Could Shockingly Target $12.9 Million Jaguars LB

The New York Jets need to put together a huge offseason if they want to begin progressing in the right direction. They were one of the worst teams in the league last year, but their disastrous quarterback play was a big reason why. Their roster as a whole isn't as bad as their record would suggest.

The Jets have two first round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, which should help bolster the roster. It's going to be difficult to find the quarterback they need, but the Jets could build out the rest of their roster before landing their franchise quarterback.

The Jets could also find themselves active in free agency and on the trade block. Both markets should have the kind of players the Jets need to turn their franchise around. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Jets add three or four very talented players in free agency.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently listed the Jets as one of the top suitors for Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. Pereles predicted Lloyd would re-sign with the Jaguars, but he listed the Jets as one of the other top suitors for the four-year veteran linebacker.

Devin Lloyd makes sense as a Jets free agent target this offseason

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Lloyd was one of the NFL's best linebackers this year, and given his breakout coincided with the Jaguars' breakout and he's just 27, Jacksonville should work hard to keep him. Other suitors: Jets Commanders," Pereles wrote.

The Jets ended up benching linebacker Quincy Williams late last season. With that in mind, it seems safe to assume he's going to want to sign with a new team in free agency. That leaves a spot in the lineup for Lloyd.

Lloyd hasn't made a Pro Bowl team yet, but he's looked very good with the Jaguars and earned himself All-Pro second team honors last year. He enjoyed a breakout season, as he intercepted five passes and took one of them back for a touchdown. He also recorded six tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and seven passes defended.

