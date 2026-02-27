Jets' Aaron Glenn Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons at NFL Combine
The New York Jets seemingly can never catch a break.
New York struggled in 2025 in Aaron Glenn's first season leading the franchise as the team's head coach. The Jets went 3-14 and finished in last place in the AFC East. Since the offseason kicked off, there has already been a lot of turnover with the franchise, especially on the coaching side. New York has even been hit with some unnecessary shade as well, including from New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan.
"I hope so," Jordan said to TMZ Sports when asked about the idea of a deep playoff run in 2026. "Isn't that the goal? Ain't nobody going the whole offseason, thinking like, man, I hope we just win three games. I'll leave that to the Jets."
The Jets coach went viral
On Thursday night, Glenn went viral himself on the internet, but not for a reason he likely hoped for. The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway and Glenn was shown on the screen with many thinking he was sleeping right around the time edge rusher David Bailey was getting ready to run the 40-yard dash.
Unsurprisingly, social media had a field day with the clip, although Glenn very well could have been looking down at a screen rather than sleeping.
Not exactly how you want to pop up at the NFL combine, but again, it's probably a bit blown out of proportion. At the end of the day, it's likely a trick of light and Glenn was looking down. But the internet isn't going to shy away from this one.
The Jets can't catch a break. But at the end of the day, going viral at the combine won't matter too much if the Jets can get their draft picks right. The Jets will make their first selection with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round. Bailey is someone who could actually end up being an option with the pick. Outside of him, the other two guys to watch out for are linebacker Arvell Reese of Ohio State and safety Caleb Downs of Ohio State.
