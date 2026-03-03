Ohio State Star Carnell Tate Drops Bold Message for Jets

The New York Jets have two first-round picks at their disposal in the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft.

New York will be on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick and an edge rusher should be the odds-on favorite for the franchise, especially in the wake of the Jermaine Johnson II trade. If the Jets come away with Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese or Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, they will be in a good position. The No. 16 pick is much more up in the air. The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick and Fernando Mendoza is the most likely option to go. Reese, Bailey and safety Caleb Downs arguably are the most obvious first at No. 2. When the Jets come back on the clock, there are plenty of directions they could go in.

New York's defense has plenty of holes, including the pass rush, safety and a cornerback, among others. On offense, the Jets could use at least one receiver. There are four receivers to watch early in the first round: Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State, Carnell Tate of Ohio State, Denzel Boston of Washington and Makai Lemon of USC. If the Jets could come away with any of these four at No. 16, it would be a good move for New York. Tate specifically made the case for himself from the combine, as transcribed by Jets team reporter Randy Lange.

The Jets should roll the dice

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"If you want a game changer," Tate said. "You got one right here. ... It would be a great opportunity to play next to a former wide receiver at Ohio State. Me and [Garrett Wilson] have a good relationship. Whenever I need him, he said I could reach out to him. I feel like we could complement each other well. He can do all the short routes and the intermediate thing, he can make fantastic catches. And I can go stretch the field next to him. ...

"I think my game brings it all to the table. I've got the contested catch, I've got the route-running. and I also bring in the run game — a lot of receivers don't do that. I'm able to impact the game with and without the ball in my hands."

Tate had the best season of his college career in 2025. He racked up 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. The Jets have had success with one Ohio State superstar in Garrett Wilson, why not roll the dice again? If Tate is on the board at No. 16, he would be a dream addition.