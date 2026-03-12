Jets Predicted to Land Star Edge Rusher After Free Agency Additions

The New York Jets came into the offseason needing to add to their defense in the biggest way. They have some talent and head coach Aaron Glenn is a big-time defensive mind. The Jets swung a pair of trades to acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick and T'Vondre Sweat. In free agency, they didn't waste any time either, adding players like Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis, Dane Belton, and others.

At this point, the Jets defense looks completely different than the unit that struggled last year. They're missing a few of their top players after trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, but as a whole, the unit is better. They should, at the very least, record an interception next season.

But they can't afford to swing and miss with their top draft picks. The Jets have two picks in the first round, including the No. 2 pick, as well as two picks in the second round.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, Podell projected the Jets would land superstar prospect edge rusher Arvell Reese and it's the perfect fit.

Arvell Reese is the perfect addition at pick No. 2

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Jets completely remade their defense with numerous moves, like trading for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat from the Titans and five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins. They also signed Pro Bowl cornerback Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal," Podell wrote. "Adding the explosive Arvell Reese to beef up their pass rush could be exactly what the doctor ordered for a defense that became the first to not have an interception in a season in 2025."

Even after all of the additions, including Ossai on the edge, the Jets will still likely go after either Reese or David Bailey this offseason.

Reese is the better option because of his potential and versatility. He's able to play off the ball or as a quarterback spy, which could allow the Jets to end up with Reese, Ossai, and Will McDonald IV on the field at the same time.

Pair that with Reese's size, strength, and generational speed for the size and this could become a no-brainer ahed of the NFL draft.