Jets Explain Why Brady Cook Is New York's Starting QB

The New York Jets are riding a four-game losing streak after being blown out by the New England Patriots on Sunday.

New England got up early and never looked back. It was rookie quarterback Brady Cook's third straight start for the team with all three turning out to be losses. He made his first start on Dec. 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the team losing 48-20. Then, the Jets lost 29-6 against the New Orleans Saints. The Jets followed with a 42-10 loss against the Patriots on Sunday.

The rookie can't do anything about the defense, but he has been prone to turnovers since taking over. Cook has seven interceptions to just one touchdown pass in four overall games played. That's not what you want to see, but Jets head coach Aaron Glenn explained after the Week 17 loss why he has been in.

Should the Jets make a change?

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) throws the ball during a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA.

"We had (Justin Fields) as our starter and (Tyrod Taylor) was our backup," Glenn said. "He did some really good things in training camp. Between him and (Adrian Martinez) we feel like he won the job. I think everyone saw that throughout the preseason. So we felt like he would be like a really solid No. 3 for him to continue to improve.

"Now, when things went somewhat crazy and both of our quarterbacks went down. Him getting a chance to play for us was an option that we knew we wanted to see him play. It hasn't been to everyone's liking. I think he would say that also. But he's a young guy. I do think he still has the traits to be a good quarterback in this league. He just has to continue to get reps."

On Sunday, Cook went 19-of-33 (57.6 percent) for 152 yards and an interception. It's been another tough season quarterback-wise for the Jets. There's no doubt that the team needs to make some sort of splash in the offseason if they want to turn this ship around.

