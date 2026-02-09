NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Next Franchise QB in Round 1

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league right now and they opted to lean into this idea by entering a full scale rebuild at the trade deadline.

They landed multiple first round picks in a trade that send Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts while adding even more draft capital in a deal that sent Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets have the draft capital to make this a quick rebuild, but they need to hit big with their first-round picks. They have five first round selections over the next two years. Most importantly, the Jets need to find their next starting quarterback in the near future.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

PFF's Max Chadwick recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Chadwick projected the Jets would select Arvell Reese with pick No. 2, but he also predicted the Jets would land Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at pick No. 16, which was acquired in the aforementioned Gardner trade.

Jets linked to Ty Simpson in Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The Jets simply have no answer at quarterback right now, and pressure is mounting on head coach Aaron Glenn," Chadwick wrote. "He can reduce some of it by selecting Simpson here, giving the franchise hope for the future. The Alabama passer's 30 big-time throws in 2025 were tied for the most among all quarterbacks in college football."

The Jets need a quarterback after the Justin Fields addition was a disaster. Assuming Fernando Mendoza goes to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1, the Jets likely won't select a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

But if Simpson is on the board at pick No. 16 or pick No. 33, the Jets need to take their shot.

Simpson is seemingly the second best quarterback in the draft class. He's not a budding star like Mendoza, but he has franchise quarterback upside. If the Jets can add him and a veteran quarterback, they would be able to sit Simpson for a year and let him grow and develop. The arm talent is there. If he's placed in the right situation, there's a chance he could lead a franchise.

More NFL: Jets Have Easy Draft Selection Decision After Super Bowl