Jets’ Aggressive Offseason Summed Up in One Word

The New York Jets have had the type of offseason so far that they have needed to have.

First and foremost, the Jets turned over a good chunk of the coaching staff, outside of Aaron Glenn. After going 3-14 in 2025, New York added a handful of experienced members to the staff, including offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Glenn, who had success as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator, is going to call plays on defense. Reich has a lot of control over the offense.

The coaching moves set the tone for a transformational offseason. New York is loaded with draft capital, including four picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. Plus, the Jets entered the offseason with significant salary cap space. Rather than going all in on one of the big-time free agents, New York has spread the money around adding veteran firepower all over the place on defense. Plus, New York has been strategic in the trade market bringing in guys like T'Vondre Sweat, Minkah Fitzpatrick and quarterback Geno Smith.

The Jets are doing everything right

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Right now, ESPN's projected starting defense for New York features four new additions (T'Vondre Sweat, Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis and Minkah Fitzpatrick). Right now, the projected offense features two new additions (Geno Smith and Dylan Parham). The Jets also made good moves, retaining Breece Hall with the franchise tag and adding depth all over the place. It's been a good offseason so far. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine perfectly summed it up with one word: "Grounded."

"New York Jets: Grounded," Ballentine wrote. "The Jets haven't always been synonymous with reasonable, but so far they have. Geno Smith is arguably their best quarterback since. ... Geno Smith. Veterans Minkah Fitzpatrick, Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai, and David Onyemata bring real leadership to defense, while Dylan Parham and T'Vondre Sweat could anchor the trenches for years."

What makes the Jets' offseason even better is the fact that they still have over $44 million in salary cap space. Oh, yeah, the Jets have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as well. New York has addressed multiple positions of need, like quarterback and the pass rush, and still has more fireworks coming. New York is doing everything right so far.