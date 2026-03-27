Jets Among Several Teams to Meet With Standout JMU LB Ahead of NFL Draft

The New York Jets signed veteran linebacker Demario Davis in free agency this offseason to be the veteran anchor of the team's defense.

However, the Jets are open to adding more talent at that position when the 2026 NFL Draft arrives. Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese is expected to be strongly considered for selection with New York's No. 2 overall pick.

The Jets also met with James Madison linebacker Trent Hendrick at his Pro Day on Thursday, a source told OnSI. Hendrickson, a potential late-round selection, helped to lead the Dukes to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

Hendrick is a sleeper draft prospect

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes linebacker Trent Hendrick (5) celebrates after the Dukes recover the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hendrick stood out at James Madison's Pro Day by running a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, completing a 7-second 3-cone drill, and jumping to a 10-foot broad jump. Despite concerns about his size (6 feet, 231 pounds), Hendrick proved to teams that his athleticism remains among the best in this draft class.

Along with his Jets' meeting, Hendrick also spoke with five other teams, according to a source: the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers.

The Richmond, Virginia native took a significant leap in 2025, his fourth season with the Dukes, recording 106 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass deflections. He had an outstanding game in James Madison's only College Football Playoff appearance against Oregon, finishing with 10 total tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection. The Dukes lost the game, but Hendrick was still a bright spot on a defense that allowed 51 points.

Hendrick, a team captain in 2025, also received Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as a fourth-team Phil Steele All-American recognition.

While the journey to becoming a consistent NFL-level defensive contributor can be challenging, Hendrick's valuable experience in special teams could serve him well in the future. Most likely, if the Jets choose to take a chance on him, they might use one of their later picks on the former James Madison linebacker or sign him as a priority free agent after the draft. Hendrick would be an intriguing draft-and-develop prospect for New York.