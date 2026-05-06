Jets' Isaiah Oliver Replacement Plan Clear as Veteran Remains Unemployed

The New York Jets had arguably one of the best draft classes in the entire league, as they addressed multiple areas of concern and picked up players who can make an immediate impact heading into the 2026 season. Not only did they improve through the draft with the addition of seventh-round pick VJ Payne, but the Jets also overhauled the strong safety position with multiple offseason moves leading up to the draft, which sealed Isaiah Oliver's fate.

The Jets traded for All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick and signed former New York Giants safety Dane Belton to a one-year deal to improve the depth at the position. If that was not concerning enough for Oliver, who is currently a free agent after signing his own one-year deal prior to the 2025 season, the draft steal they got with Payne in the seventh round suggests the Jets are okay with their current plan.

Then, when you look at what the Jets' projected depth chart could look like now that the draft is complete, Fitzpatrick and Andre Cisco give the defense the veteran leadership it needs, while Belton and Payne have the skill set to compete for roster spots behind them. Meanwhile, Oliver is left out in the cold, wondering about his next opportunity.

Isaiah Oliver's performance led to Jets changes at safety

Oliver was a solid piece on the Jets defense over the last two seasons, with 112 total tackles, one sack, six passes defended, and 2.5 stuffs. Altogether, he made nine starts across those two seasons in the Green & White and appeared in all 14 games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December.

Even though he displayed a knack for splitting snaps on special teams (300) and defense (322), Oliver's performance left much to be desired, leading to the veteran not returning. According to Pro Football Focus, Oliver's overall grade (44.5) was only 94th out of 98 qualified safeties last season. Furthermore, his coverage grade (49.1) was ranked 80th, and his run defense grade (40.5) was even worse at 97th.

Oliver's performance should not be based on the PFF grades alone, but the fact that each of them is below average is not an encouraging sign for a player who appears to be in trouble with the additions the Jets have made. When you also consider that Payne was projected to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round, the Jets clearly got a steal and someone else who can quickly become an important piece in the secondary.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pounder out of Kansas State ran an absurd 4.40 40-yard dash and measured in as the second-tallest safety in 2026 at the combine. He can also play in the slot, in the box, and as a split safety, and enters the league with a lot of experience after recording 207 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 42 collegiate starts.

Oliver displayed his versatility in 2025 before his injury, but remains a free agent and someone whose outlook appears to be clear after the overhaul the Jets have orchestrated so far. They have put together a path without Oliver going forward with the multiple additions, and it does not look likely that a spot will open up for him with how the offseason has played out up to this point.