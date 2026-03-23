Jets' Arvell Reese-David Bailey Debate May Come Down to 1 Major Factor

The Jets came into the offseason and had to make a few big decisions to get their franchise going in the right direction.

They took to free agency to upgrade their roster in a big way, adding players like Nahshon Wright, Demario Davis, and Joseph Ossai. They also took to the trade market to acquire players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, T'Vondre Sweat, and Geno Smith. As a whole, the Jets are heading in the right direction.

Now they have a huge decision to make with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jets have tough decision with the No. 2 pick

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Assuming Fernando Mendoza goes at No. 1, which is almost guaranteed at this point, the Jets are going to be left with a choice between the two top edge rushers: Texas Tech's David Bailey and Ohio State's Arvell Reese.

Bailey is the proven edge rusher with freakish athleticism. If not for Reese, Bailey would have been the best edge rusher athlete we've seen in years. But his rare athletic traits are overshadowed because Reese is slightly better across the board. But Bailey is the better pass rusher right now.

Still, Reese's raw traits, his speed, size, and strength, all combine to make him a very intriguing prospect. The Jets can't go wrong with this selection, but it's crucial they land the player that head coach Aaron Glenn wants the most.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick, Prisco projected the Jets would land Reese over Bailey, citing Reese's run defense and positional versatility as reasons why the Jets would opt for him over the proven edge rusher.

Run defense and versatility could give Arvell Reese the edge

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I think they will consider David Bailey here as well, but in the end Reese plays the run better and will give them more position versatility," Prisco wrote.

Reese played a slew of spots for the Buckeyes last year. He worked a lot as a quarterback spy and in coverage, which makes him the much more versatile player than Bailey. Reese was an off ball linebacker who's trasitioned to a pass rushing role over the last year or two. As a result, he's better than Bailey at practically everything aside from pure pass rushing.

But Reese's size, strength, and bend make him a potential superstar at edge rusher. Either way, his ability to play the run, play coverage, and lineup anywhere on the field makes him the right pick at No. 2 for the Jets.