Jets' Most-Improved Position Group Will Become Clear in May

This past weekend was an exciting time for Jets fans, with the 2026 draft class taking the field in green and white for the first time at rookie minicamp. Although that phase of the offseason is over, Gang Green has plenty more action coming this month, with organized team activities (OTAs) beginning on Wednesday, May 27.

OTAs will offer a glimpse at the Jets' newest veteran additions, such as Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joseph Ossai. While this portion is non-contact, it’s an important time for head coach Aaron Glenn & Co. to evaluate the new-look roster, as he'll know if he needs general manager Darren Mougey to make any more moves before September.

One thing that should stand out before OTAs start is how substantially better the edge rush group is, as Mougey clearly made bolstering the unit a top priority this spring.

Jets' EDGE group already looks improved before OTAs even begin

The Jets struggled immensely getting to the quarterback last season.

So much so, it made you believe their pass rush didn’t exist. Last year, New York’s edge rushers hardly made quarterbacks uncomfortable, as they recorded the second-fewest sacks (26) and quarterback knockdowns (30). Without a reliable pass rush, it's no wonder that opposing QBs had enough time to go the entire year without throwing an interception to a New York player.

Of the five Jets’ players who logged more than one sack, two of whom, Quincy Williams and Jermaine Johnson II, are no longer on the team. Upgrading the unit was undoubtedly the most pressing need, and Mougey did his best to address it.

In free agency, the front office signed Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare while also selecting David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. With these three added to the mix, the unit should be vastly superior to last year's.

The Jets' pass rush was seriously upgraded the moment that David Bailey was drafted second overall in April. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bailey—touted as the best pass rusher in his class—gives New York another threat opposite Will McDonald IV. He’s got the strength and explosiveness to be an effective pass-rusher at the next level and will be an integral piece in obvious passing situations. Pro Football Focus gave Bailey career-high 92.4 overall and 93.3 pass rush grades last season, as he amassed 73 pressures in 2025 after having 91 combined in the three previous years.

While Ossai and Enagbare don’t offer the same pass-rush upside as Bailey, both are still steady contributors in the category, recording five and two sacks, respectively, last season. However, their real value comes against the run, which is another area the Jets struggled, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5).

Only Michael Clemons and Johnson posted modest run-defense grades, according to PFF, with marks of 58.6 and 58.2, respectively. Meanwhile, Ossai recorded 21 stops and earned a 70.7 run-defense grade, while Enagbare logged 20 stops and a 60.9 grade.

Unlike in recent years, New York won’t be relying on just one or two players off the edge. Now, the Jets have multiple edge defenders they can rely on for contributions against the run and pass. These additions are extremely beneficial to McDonald, who was drawing all the attention last year. With these three acquisitions, McDonald will have more one-on-one opportunities and could record double-digit sacks as he did in 2024.

David Bailey on how he thinks his game complements Will McDonald's pic.twitter.com/jOMWnUTLcy — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 8, 2026

While fans should take any OTAs buzz with a grain of salt, the session does give us an early glimpse of what’s in store in 2026. If the Jets' pass-rush improvements look even better during non-contact drills than on paper, they'll have an even better shot at ending their playoff drought next season.