Jets Blockbuster Mock Trade Would Shake Up NFL Draft With Cowboys

The New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys got one blockbuster trade done ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline. Could another make sense over the next few weeks?

New York and Dallas came together on a deal to send Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys. The Jets got a first-round pick, a second-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The Jets made out well from the Williams deal and now ESPN's Bill Barnwell pitched another mock deal for the two sides to consider involving the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Cowboys get: 1-2, 2027 fifth-round pick," Barnwell wrote. "Jets get: 1-12, 4-112, 2027 first-round pick, 2027 third-round pick. Well, let's get creative. What if the Cowboys absolutely, positively love one of the defensive players in this draft and want to make sure they get that guy on their roster immediately? I know it's difficult to imagine Jerry Jones doing something rash and dramatic, but the Cowboys' owner has to fix Dallas' defense, preferably sooner rather than later.

Should the Jets try to call the Cowboys?

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys have essentially swapped out Osa Odighizuwa for Rashan Gary and added Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant in the secondary, but even with Quinnen Williams in the mix, the Cowboys lack star power and difference-makers in their front seven."

The Jets already landed the Cowboys' 2027 first-round pick. Dallas still has the Green Bay Packers' first-rounder in 2027 thanks to the Micah Parsons trade.

New York already has three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is expected to be phenomenal for quarterbacks. If the Jets could land a fourth first-round pick in 2027, it's worth having a conversation. But that doesn't mean the Jets should simply trade to trade. New York has the No. 2 pick and easily could take Arvell Reese or David Bailey and feel comfortable knowing that either would significantly improve a big roster hole at the edge.

If the Jets were to trade back to No. 12, they still could add a significant piece, but there's no guarantee that they would land one of the top pass rushers in the draft class. Reese, Bailey, Sonny Styles and Reuben Bain Jr. are the top pass rushers in the draft class. If New York could land one, it would be for the best. If the Jets took Barnwell up on this idea and moved back to No. 12, it may be too low to land one of these four. At No. 12, the Jets could still solve a big roster hole, like wide receiver, for example. It wouldn't be a shock to see Carnell Tate go earlier than No. 12, but Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson could be on the board at No. 12.

As of right now, this is just speculation. It's an idea worth thinking about because it includes a 2027 first-round pick, but New York shouldn't get hasty. If there was a way to trade the pick and get a first-round pick next year while still landing one of the top four pass rushers in the draft class, that would be a no-brainer.