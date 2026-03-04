Jets' Breece Hall Gets Trade Update After Franchise Tag

The New York Jets had a Breece Hall decision to make on Tuesday and they arguably made the right one.

The deadline to franchise tag players came and went on Tuesday. Leading up to the deadline, there were reports that the Jets were speaking to Hall's representatives about a potential long-term deal. Although the Jets haven't gotten a deal like that done yet, they have until July now after giving Hall the franchise tag. New York had its choice of the exclusive franchise tag, non-exclusive franchise tag and the transition tag. The Jets picked the non-exclusive franchise tag.

This means that Hall can still talk to other teams. If another team makes Hall an offer, the Jets can match it. If they decide against matching, they would receive two first-round picks. All in all, a good decision for New York. One thing that is important to note is the fact that The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that the Jets currently have "no intention" of trading Hall after giving him the franchise tag.

The Jets RB got the franchise tag

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"General manager Darren Mougey said at the combine that the team’s preference was to sign Hall to a new contract, but added that the team would use whatever avenue they could to keep him around," Rosenblatt wrote. "If they had used the transition tag, it would have carried a value of $11.32 million. The other difference between the two tags: On the transition tag, Hall can negotiate a contract with other teams, with the Jets getting the right of first refusal if an offer were to come in. If the Jets opted not to match the offer, they wouldn’t receive any compensation.

"On the franchise tag, Hall can negotiate with other teams and the Jets get the right of first refusal. If the Jets opt to not match a contract from another team, the team that signs Hall would have to send the Jets two first-round picks. So by placing the franchise tag on Hall, that’s an indication that the Jets don’t want to risk losing him. As of now, the team also has no intention of trading him."

Realistically, a tag and trade isn't the craziest thing in the world. But it's currently not something the Jets are going for. New York has been open about wanting to have Hall with the franchise in 2026. The actions are following the words as well so far this offseason.