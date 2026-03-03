Jets-Breece Hall Update Drops Just Hours Before Tag Deadline

The New York Jets have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to decide whether or not to apply a franchise or transition tag to 24-year-old running back Breece Hall.

If anyone is going to be getting a tag, it's Hall. There have been rumors and speculation about this exact concept for weeks. If you're a Jets fan, don't be concerned. General manager Darren Mougey made it clear that the plan is to have Hall back in 2026, whether that is on a new deal or one of the two tags.

As the deadline has approached, the idea of utilizing the transition tag has seemed the most likely. It's valued at just over $11.3 million. In comparison, the franchise tag is valued at just over $14.2 million. This is in large part because of a difference in compensation if another team were to offer Hall a deal and the Jets didn't match. If the Jets tag Hall and a team makes him an offer and New York doesn't match it, the franchise would get two first-round picks in the case of a franchise tag, but no draft picks with the transition tag.

The Jets have a Breece Hall decision lingering

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Things seem to have shifted a tad, though. On Monday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the transition tag is more likely than the franchise tag. On Tuesday morning, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that the Jets are leaning the franchise tag and that it's a sign that a multi-year deal isn't expected before the 4 p.m. tag deadline.

"As of the combine, the Jets plan was to use the transition tag on Breece Hall. There has been back and forth negotiation every day since," Rosenblatt wrote. "Now it sounds like the Jets are leaning franchise tag — an indication that a new deal likely isn't happening yet.

"Once he's tagged, the Jets can take their time trying to get to a new deal — though they'd have to carry the $14.3M figure (if they do use the franchise and not transition tag) on their books in the meantime."

If the Jets tag Hall, they will have until July 15 to get a multi-year deal done. So, regardless of the tag, there will still be hope for a longer deal. But now we wait in the final few hours before a decision is made.