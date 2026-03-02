Jets Hit Jackpot With Latest Breece Hall Contract Update

The New York Jets have a few big decisions they're going to need to make this offseason, but first and foremost, they need to figure out a contract with free agent running back Breece Hall.

At this time, the expectation is the Jets are working on a deal with the running back, but if they can't get one done by Tuesday, they're going to use the franchise tag, more than likely the transition tag, on the young playmaker.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently provided another update to Hall's situation with the Jets and suggested the team is still working hard to sign Hall to a new deal in the coming days or weeks.

Breece Hall, Jets still working hard on a new deal

"According to league sources, the expectation is that the Jets will use the cheaper transition tag on Hall if they can’t come to a contract agreement in time," Rosenblatt wrote. "(The transition tag carries a tender of $11.3 million, while the franchise tag would come in at $14.3 million.) The Jets would like to sign Hall to a multi-year deal and league sources believe that number would come in somewhere between the transition and franchise values on a per-year basis.

"If that lands around $12-13 million, Hall would be one of the five or six highest-paid running backs in the NFL. The Jets tagging Hall ahead of Tuesday’s deadline wouldn’t preclude them from signing him to a new contract at a later date. There is confidence from team and league sources that a new contract will get done at some point, possibly even before Tuesday’s deadline."

A long term deal that pays Hall right around $12 million to $13 million a year would make him one of the highest paid running backs in the league, but it would work perfectly for both sides. The Jets have plenty of money to spend and they need to retain Hall if they want to give their next quarterback a chance at success.

Hall is coming off the best year of his career and seems to be steadily improving at age 24. That means the Jets will likely be signing him for three or four years and each should be better than the last.

Either way, getting close to a deal is good news for Jets fans.