Jets' Brian Thomas Jr. Dreams Crushed: 'Fraudulent Claims'

If you're in the cohort of New York Jets fans hoping that the franchise will be trading for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr., unfortunately that dream can be put to rest.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone definitively shut down the notion that Thomas is available and called the rumors and reports that have been out there "fraudulent claims." Demetrius Harvey of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union specifically pointed to Jets rumors while sharing the news.

"Brian Thomas Jr. won't be going anywhere," Harvey wrote. "Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made clear during his presser with local media on Thursday, March 12, when speaking about the "fraudulent claims" that have surfaced regarding Thomas' potential availability.

"Multiple reporters, including SNY's Connor Hughes, who covers the New York Jets, indicated that the Jaguars were 'entertaining offers' for Thomas. Hughes also claimed that Jacksonville's 'stance has changed' from last year's trade deadline to now regarding their willingness to trade Thomas.

None of that is true, according to Gladstone."

A Brian Thomas Jr. trade is not happening

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harvey quoted Gladstone clearly shutting down the idea of a trade.

"The word reputable came up earlier. I don't think there's been any reputable statement. We don't have any real action on any of those fronts," Gladstone said. "I think you think aback to where we landed at the end of the season, where our passing attack was. We have no interest in disrupting that momentum. ...

"It can be very strange for sure. I care more for what weight that might put on Brian [Thomas] himself when it's something that's entirely out of his control and unnecessary. So I think that's where my mind would go, if anything. But when it's fraudulent claims, you just keep your mind on what you can focus on and you can actually control and try to do what's best for the Jacksonville Jaguars."

There were multiple reports from Jets insiders pointing to the possibility of a deal, including The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt

"I am confident in saying that the Jaguars are very willing to trade him and I think that a second-round pick would get it done. Maybe there's some more to do. Maybe they're asking for more right now and that's why there hasn't been much movement. That's my understanding that there just hasn't been movement on a deal in terms of the Jets or anybody. I think that they would be at least open to the idea of a second-round pick potentially for him and the Jets have two of those obviously."

Unfortunately, Jacksonville's general manager completely squashed the claim. New York needs a new No. 2 receiver. It doesn't sound like it will be Thomas.