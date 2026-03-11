Jets-Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Dream Already Squashed

The New York Jets could use another high-end wide receiver, but it sounds like that will not be Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker Brian Thomas Jr.

Rumors and speculation have been out there over the last few days about the possibility of the Jets, or any team for that matter, pulling Thomas from the Jaguars. ESPN's Adam Schefter strongly shut the idea down on Tuesday, though.

"As for Brian Thomas," Schefter said. "I've been told that the Jaguars are not interested in trading him. They've denied it repeatedly. His name continues to come up in social media circles, floated out there, and again, for whatever reason, it doesn't go away, but every indication that I've gotten back is the Jaguars have no interest in moving on from Brian Thomas, despite all this that's out there."

Not great for the Jets

New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt had a much more positive take from the Jets' perspective.

"I texted somebody, a team source at 4:50 p.m. At 4:52 p.m., he said 'Not brewing with us on that front right now.' Just to give you an idea of where things, brewing in terms of like it wasn't happening at that second," Rosenblatt said. "I got the vibe of not today [on Monday]. ... But I absolutely do think the Jets are interested.

"I am confident in saying that the Jaguars are very willing to trade him and I think that a second-round pick would get it done. Maybe there's some more to do. Maybe they're asking for more right now and that's why there hasn't been much movement. That's my understanding that there just hasn't been movement on a deal in terms of the Jets or anybody. I think that they would be at least open to the idea of a second-round pick potentially for him and the Jets have two of those obviously."

While Thomas would arguably be a dream target for the Jets, Schefter was pretty clear with his take insinuating that the Jaguars are not open to a deal. New York needs a No. 2 receiver and it sounds like the franchise will need to look elsewhere.