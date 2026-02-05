Jets Bright Spot Reportedly Eyeing New Deal in New York

It was a tough season overall for the New York Jets, but it shouldn't be forgotten that there were a few bright spots that the fanbase can get behind.

One of those bright spots was the offensive line. Losing Alijah Vera-Tucker for the season before it began wasn't ideal, but the Jets made it through. The combo of rookie Armand Membou and second-year Olu Fashanu held it together at offensive tackle. Joe Tippmann and John Simpson did a good job at guard for the franchise and Josh Myers was the center and earned a new deal with New York. These five played in each game for New York and were a bit of much-needed continuity in a topsy-turvy season overall.

Another positive is the fact that Membou, Fashanu, Myers and Tippmann are all under contract for 2026 already. Simpson and Vera-Tucker are both free agents and it would be wise to bring one back. One guy who specifically deserves their flowers is Tippmann. When Vera-Tucker went down, Tippmann moved over fully to guard with Myers at center. He responded with a 66 PFF grade, good for 34th among the 81 qualified guards in the NFL. There's a high perception of Tippmann around the league. Before the season, NFL.com tabbed him as the team's "most underappreciated" player and then he turned and had a great year. Fortunately, he's under contract for the 2026 season. But he doesn't have a deal beyond that.

The Jets should consider a deal as soon as possible

Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) speaks at a press conference during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported on Thursday that he has heard that the 24-year-old would "love" to land an extension in New York this offseason.

"Extend Joe Tippmann," Rosenblatt wrote. "The offensive lineman came into his own at right guard last season, and he’s eligible for a new contract. Tippmann, I’m told, would love to sign a new deal with the Jets early, especially now that his value has increased playing (and thriving) at guard as opposed to center, the position they drafted him to play."

So, not only is Tippmann a young offensive lineman who has flashed big potential, but he wants to be in New York for the long term. The Jets should take advantage. The fanbase has seen what offensive line inconsistency has done to the offense in recent memory. Locking in a key piece like Tippmann would only help.

