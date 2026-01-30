Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker Projection Much Higher Than Expected

The New York Jets' offensive line was a strength for the team overall in 2025.

Rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou looked like a legit star in the making. Olu Fashanu secured the other offensive tackle spot well. Joe Tippmann moved to guard and stood out. Josh Myers took over as center and earned an extension. John Simpson was reliable for the team at the other guard spot. These five played in each game for the Jets and were one of the few consistent areas in a difficult season overall.

That was even without one of their best overall linemen as well. Alijah Vera-Tucker missed the entire season, which is why Tippmann moved to guard. Vera-Tucker is 26 years old and when he's healthy is a legit, high-end offensive lineman. Pro Football Focus named Vera-Tucker the team's "most underrated" player before the 2025 season.

The Jets have a decision to make

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Now, his future is up in the air. He's a pending free agent after missing the 2025 season. When he hits the open market, will teams be paying for the player that he can be? Or, the guy who has played in seven games or fewer in three of the last five seasons? Only time will tell, but Pro Football Focus projected that Vera-Tucker will land a four-year, $70 million deal.

"No. 37. G Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets," PFF wrote. "Snaps: 1,166 | PFF grade: 79.2. A torn triceps closed the curtains on Vera-Tucker's 2025 campaign before it began — the third season-ending injury of his young career. He has still established himself as a promising guard, earning three straight season-long 70.0-plus PFF overall grades and allowing the fourth-lowest pressure rate (2.8 percent) among guards in 2024. Contract projection: Four years, $70,000,000 | $45,000,000 guaranteed. Contract comp: Will Fries (2025)."

With Simpson also heading to free agency, the Jets should be in the market to bring at least one of the guards back. Vera-Tucker surely has legit talent. If he played in 2025, this projection would likely be perfectly fair.

This projection seems to be a bit high. At just 26 years old, arguably a one-year, prove-it deal should be more in the range.

