Jets Warned Against Kyler Murray by Unnamed Ex-Teammate

The New York Jets have a hole at quarterback right now and the rumor mill has already started spinning about who the next guy could be for the franchise if they were to completely move on from Justin Fields this offseason.

A handful of names have been out there, but one guy who has been a speculative fit has been Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. For example, Connor Hughes of SNY said on Feb. 2 that he's starting to think Murray is going to happen for New York.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"The way things have changed for the Jets this offseason...it's making me think Kyler [Murray] is going to happen. It feels like they're going to want a splash," Hughes said.

Could the Jets bring in Kyler Murray?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While this is the case, ESPN's Rich Cimini threw some cold water on the idea on "Flight Deck With Rich Cimini." In fact, he took it a step forward and cited an unnamed former teammate of Murray who warned the Jets against bringing in Murray.

"Kyler Murray has attracted a lot of speculation with regard to the Jets," Cimini said on "Flight Deck With Rich Cimini." "I'd be a little surprised if they went down that road. He has not been a durable player. He has not been a good player, quite frankly. I was talking to someone, one of his former teammates, the other day, and he basically warned off the Jets about [him]. I said, 'You know the Jets might be going after Kyler in a month or two.' And he goes, 'No, no, no, the Jets don't want to do that. You don't want Kyler Murray as your quarterback.’ This is someone who played with Murray.

"So there has always been talk about how he doesn't love football. So I'd be a little surprised, you know, Aaron Glenn always talks about culture, that one would surprise me."

That's certainly not an endorsement for the 28-year-old signal-caller, to say the least.

More NFL: Jets Might Not Be Done After Hiring New Offensive Coordinator