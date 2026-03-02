Jets Bringing in Big Ten RB for NFL Draft Visit After 10-TD Season

The New York Jets have a lot of holes on their roster that they need to address in the upcoming NFL draft. While they're going to have trades and free agency to upgrade their roster, too, the main bulk of their rebuild is likely coming through the draft.

And there's not really a position on the field that the Jets should be content with. Offensive tackle is likely set in stone for the next few years, but beyond that, the Jets need help and depth everywhere. The entire defense could use upgrading, especially as they continue to trade top talent away. The skill positions on offense could certainly use some additional young talent, too.

Jets beat reporter Brian Costello recently reported that the Jets had opted to use one of their top 30 NFL draft visits on a Big Ten running back with the report indicating they'd bring him in later in March.

Jets meeting with Indiana running back Kaelon Black

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets are bringing in Indiana RB Kaelon Black for a 30 visit on March 12, according to a source. Black ran for 1,040 yards and 10 TDs for the national champs last year," Costello wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Sunday night.

The first thing to note with this report is that it likely wouldn't be as a starter because the Jets are reportedly going to bring Breece Hall back, either on the franchise tag or on a long-term contract. As of now, Black doesn't project as a starting caliber running back, though things could quickly change.

The intiguing part of this idea is the fact that the Jets seemingly have solid running back depth with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Could this mean that one of these two could be on the chopping block? Only time will tell.

Either way, Black is the perfect complementary back to Hall. While Hall is all about speed and shiftiness, Black is the dominant, compact runner who excels after contact. He has showcased excellent vision while helping lead Indiana to the National Championship victory. He was playing his best football down the stretch, as he ran for three touchdowns and over 200 yards in the College Football Playoff.

As of now, Black is a projected to land in the mid to late rounds of the NFL draft. He's certainly a name that Jets fans should keep an eye on in the coming months.