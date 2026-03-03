Jets Make Next Big Move of Offseason, Retain Breece Hall on Franchise Tag

The New York Jets have been working on signing their franchise running back, Breece Hall, to a new contract for the past few weeks. But with the franchise/transition tag deadline set to 4 P.M on Tuesday, they were running out of time to ink a long term deal before losing the chance to franchise tag him.

As a result, SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Jets will officially franchise tag, not transition tag, Hall this offseason.

"The Jets will place the franchise tag ($14.293m) on RB Breece Hall," Hughes wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Tuesday, ahead of 4 P.M's tag deadline. "The two sides were working towards an extension, but couldn’t quite get there. The Jets expect him to play on the tag. Transition tag was originally New York’s preferred route, as discussed at the NFL Combine. There were a number of teams who let it be know they planned to make a run at the RB with deals beyond $11.3m. The Jets then pivoted off of transition, to franchise: The only way to make sure Hall wasn’t going anywhere."

The Jets opted for the more expensive franchise tag instead of the cheaper transition tag to make sure Hall stayed in New York. But there's still more work to be done between the two sides.

Jets still working on a long-term deal with Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

NFL insider Ian Rapoport also reported that the two sides will continue working on a long-term contract extension.

"The Jets are franchise tagging RB Breece Hall, per The Insiders, giving him a one-year deal. They’ll keep working on a contract," Rapoport wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Tuesday.

The Jets need to continue working on a long-term contract with Hall, as he's much more valuable to the team in the future than he is right now. Hall helps the Jets win games and move the ball on offense, but they're still far from being a contender, even with him on the roster. Franchise tagging him for a season before losing him in free agency next year would be a waste of a season in his young career.

Hall could look to land a three- or four-year deal worth around $12 million to $14 million per season. The guaranteed money is typically a hold up between teams and free agent running backs. Only time will tell what Hall will do.