Jets Called 'Worst' Option for 4-Time Pro Bowl QB

The New York Jets' quarterback room is up in the air right now and while there will be an opportunity for someone to get a lot of playing time in 2026, that doesn't mean that the job is viewed highly across the league right now.

New York is completely up in the air at the spot. Tyrod Taylor is a pending free agent, Justin Fields appears unlikely to return to the starting job after being benched this season, and Brady Cook didn't look like a starting quarterback down the stretch for the team in 2025. Realistically, the Jets should be able to give someone an opportunity to play a lot in 2026. Plus, there are high-end weapons around. Garrett Wilson is a clear-cut No. 1 receiver, Adonai Mitchell flashed some big talent after being acquired by the team, Mason Taylor has all the makings of a No. 1 tight end in this league, and the Jets very well could have Breece Hall back in 2026 if they hand him a new contract or franchise tag him.

On top of this, the Jets have a good offensive line and there will be continuity in 2026 with the majority returning. The only question is one of the guard spots with John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker heading to free agency. Despite this all, the perception isn't high around the league right now. So much so that Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox actually called New York the "worst landing spot" for four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins.

The Jets have work to do

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Worst Landing Spot: New York Jets," Knox wrote. "The New York Jets will probably be in the market for a bridge quarterback this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to take Mendoza with the first overall pick, and there doesn't appear to be a QB prospect worth targeting with New York's second overall selection. The Jets do have Justin Fields under contract for another season, though he was a big disappointment in 2025. New York could save $10 million in cap space by cutting Fields with a post-June 1 designation.

"If Cousins is released, and the Jets come calling, he should refuse to answer the phone. The Jets have a lackluster offensive supporting cast and aren't built to compete in the AFC East in the near future. Cousins, who is a 37-year-old pure pocket passer, should be seeking a strong skill group and a chance to get back to the postseason right away."

Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand came over to New York after spending time with the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff. Cousins and Goff are both pocket passers. There's an argument that pairing Engstrand with Cousins would be better than the pairing of Engstrand and Fields because he has worked with Goff. But, again, that's the perception around the Jets right now. The vibes aren't high and that is the case with the defensive coordinator search as well.

