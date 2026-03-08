Jets Predicted to Land Dream QB Target to Replace Justin Fields

The New York Jets need to find a new quarterback more than anything else this offseason. They were one of the worst teams in the league last season and a lot of the blame was placed on offseason signing Justin Fields as he struggled to keep the team afloat.

After Fields was benched, the Jets turned to Tyrod Taylor, who also struggled. As a result, the Jets are expected to pursue any potential quarterback option they can get their hands on this offseason. That could see the Jets hit the NFL draft, free agency, or the trade block to find their answer.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently predicted the Jets would hit the quarterback lottery this offseason and sign Kyler Murray away from the Arizona Cardinals. Murray is expected to be released later this week when the new league year begins on March 11.

Kyler Murray is the dream QB addition for the Jets

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals will release Kyler Murray once the new league year begins March 11, so while he technically isn't a free agent yet, he is headed there," Pereles wrote. "Murray can be polarizing and mercurial, but the physical talent is undeniable. The Jets need a quarterback, and Murray -- when healthy -- would benefit from a solid core of Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and a young offensive line with talent. He'd be the Jets' best quarterback in years, and he'd come cheap considering the money Arizona still owes him. Murray, meanwhile, needs to get back on track after a difficult end to his time in Arizona."

Murray was seemingly the dream addition for the Jets when he was seen as a trade candidate who would cost a second-round pick or a third-round pick to acquire. But no team was seemingly willing to bite on a deal, so the Cardinals will release him.

As a result, he's likely to sign for pennies on the dollar compared to his last contract.

This makes him the perfect addition for the Jets. They would save a lot of money by going after him instead of Malik Willis or an overly expensive option in free agency. That money could be used to fill out the rest of their roster in the best way possible.

Murray would fit the offense that was built for Fields. He's seemingly a step ahead of Fields in every aspect of the game. If the Jet can land Murray, they'd be in a much better spot next season than they were last year.