Jets-Kyler Murray Buzz Quickly Heating Up Ahead of Free Agency

The New York Jets desperately need a new quarterback after Justin Fields' time as the starter was disastrous. Tyrod Taylor struggled as the backup, too, which means the Jets could be looking for a completely new quarterback room.

With the Arizona Cardinals expected to release Kyler Murray, the Jets have found themselves closely linked to the talented former No. 1 overall pick for weeks. Murray could slot in as the starter from day one in New York.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra recently added some fuel to the fire of the Murray rumors for the Jets, suggesting New York is one of the top landing spots for the dynamic Cardinals quarterback.

Kyler Murray could fit as the Jets next quarterback

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"New York's persistent quarterback need continues, with last March's gambit on Justin Fields yet to pay off. The Jets landed the No. 2 overall pick in a presumptive one-QB draft," Patra wrote. "Murray presents a chance to bridge the gap to the future without costing assets or cap space. He might not offer the size new offensive coordinator Frank Reich prefers, but given the alternatives, he's the best bet in the current market. The Jets desperately need competent QB play. Murray's upside brings more.

"The price would allow Gang Green to spend their cash and draft picks on supporting players for their eventual future quarterback. The Jets aren't devoid of talent on offense for Murray, with a stud No. 1 receiver (Garrett Wilson), a dynamic running back (Breece Hall) and a couple of promising, young bookend blockers (Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou). A QB could do much worse in this market. Unlike some other spots on this list, New York would also offer an unimpeded path to the starting gig in 2026."

This idea would all come down to the price, which is still a big question mark surrounding Murray.

Given that he's still going to be paid a bulk of his Cardinals contract, the Jets might be able to sign him for a discount. If he comes at or below the two-year, $40 million price tag that was attached to Fields, the Jets should jump all over the idea. But if there's a team willing to give him more, the Jets shouldn't even entertain the idea.

New York needs a completely fresh reset. There aren't many quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft who could pique their interest, but Murray could be a solid option for the short term. If the Jets can unlock his potential, he could be a long-term answer, too.

It will all come down to the price tag attached to his name.