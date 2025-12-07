Jets Captain Disagrees With Aaron Glenn, Takes Blame From NY Coaches

The New York Jets officially are out of playoff contention.

It was going to take a miracle for New York and it isn't getting it. The Jets dropped their Week 14 contest against the Miami Dolphins in embarrassing fashion. New York ended up losing, 34-10. The Dolphins went up 21-7 in the first quarter and didn't take their foot off the gas. It didn't help that the Jets lost Tyrod Taylor to a groin injury throughout the contest. With Justin Fields out due to a knee injury, New York turned to undrafted rookie Brady Cook who showed some flashes, but tossed two interceptions.

After the game, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn took responsibility and said he didn't have the team ready to go.

It was another tough day

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) shouts a call to his teammates during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This game was definitely disappointing. Really hard to try and put this in words," Glenn said after the loss. "I didn't have these guys ready to play."

Jets linebacker and captain Jamien Sherwood also discussed the loss and made it clear that he disagreed and that he didn't think the loss was because of Glenn.

"As a leader, that's what leaders tend to do," Sherwood said of Glenn. "I just feel like as a coach, he did what he needed to do this week. He gave us the keys to victory. We had a great week of practice. He set us up in the right formations. All our position coaches did what they had to do.

"Us as a team, us as players, when we step in those white lines, there's no more coaching at that point. AG can't save us. Linebacker coach, whatever the case may be. We've got to go out there and perform every Sunday, and today we didn't uphold the standard."

It was another tough game in a season full of them. With the loss, the Jets now are 3-10 on the season and are firmly in last place in the AFC East. New York also lost both contests against the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Jets have just four games left and decisions to make.

