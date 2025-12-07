Jets Fans Get Brief Update On Next QB Search

The New York Jets have five more games left in the regular season before they will have to make more quarterback decisions.

New York has had a tough go over the last few years when it comes to the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers was billed as the savior for a short time, but his Achilles injury knocked him out for his first season in New York and then the second campaign had some rust. The Jets went in an opposite direction ahead of the 2025 season investing in 26-year-old dual-threat option Justin Fields. He inked a two-year deal, but was recently benched.

He's guaranteed $10 million next season, but will the Jets run it back with him? Tyrod Taylor has taken over as the starter, but he's going to be a free agent. Undrafted rookie Brady Cook is with the franchise as well right now and will be the backup on Sunday when New York faces the Miami Dolphins.

Who will be the Jets' quarterback next year?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) on the field against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

All of this is to say, the team has more decisions to make. On Sunday, ESPN's Rich Cimini shed a bit of light on the team and reported that "some folks in the scouting industry" believe Darren Mougey and the Jets may pass on selecting a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"There are some folks in the scouting industry who believe Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey might punt on a quarterback, waiting until the 2027 draft to make their big splash," Cimini wrote. "Remember, they have three first-round picks in '27, along with two in '26. There are several variables. Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), Dante Moore (Oregon) and Ty Simpson (Alabama) are the consensus top prospects, but there's some thought that Moore and Simpson, who have only 17 and 13 career starts, respectively, might return to school for more seasoning (and more NIL money).

"If it's a 'one-man' quarterback class -- Mendoza -- the law of supply and demand will mean a steep cost for trading up. The drop-off between the top three and the next tier is huge, according to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid."

If the season ended today, the Jets would have the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That's far too low for Mendoza, who very well could go No. 1 overall.

If the Jets don't draft a quarterback, retaining either Taylor or Fields could be a familiar option to get through one more season. If not, short-term options who are pending free agents are Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz, and Trey Lance, among others. There's been chatter about Kyler Murray's future with the Arizona Cardinals, or Kirk Cousins' future with the Atlanta Falcons, as well.

New York has a few picks in the 2027 draft thanks to the trades it made before the deadline this fall. If the Jets think there is a franchise guy in 2027, it would be better to go that route and sign a veteran in the short term, rather than using another high pick for someone to not stick around.

