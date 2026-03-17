Jets CB Named Among NFL's Biggest Free Agency Steals

The New York Jets entered the offseason with a clear need in the cornerback room after trading Sauce Gardner away ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.

There were pieces in place already, like Brandon Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas and Jarvis Brownlee Jr., but the Jets needed more. The Jets are also coming off a season in which somehow they didn't haul in a single interception throughout the season. So, New York needed to somehow work on that. One way the team has done so is by signing 27-year-old Pro Bowl corner, Nahshon Wright. The Jets handed him a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million after he hauled in five interceptions for the Chicago Bears last season in 17 games played.

The deal looks good on paper, and the consensus around the league is that New York did well. So much so that Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport ranked the deal among the 10 biggest steals of the offseason so far.

The Jets have added numerous defensive pieces

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Terms: One year, $5.5 million," Davenport wrote. "It's hard to find much fault with most one-year signings. One-year deals at a premium position are that much better. One-year deals at premium positions at below market value are how free agency is 'won.' The Jets got just such a signing with cornerback Nahshon Wright, who was a Pro Bowler last year with the Chicago Bears.

"In his first season as a full-time starter, Wright logged 80 total tackles and intercepted five passes. He also sported a respectable passer rating against of 86.8. Is it possible that Wright's breakout season was a fluke? Yes — but the risk it was is baked into this modest contract. There are multiple cornerbacks who received contracts far larger than Wright's who didn't have the 2025 season he did. Some have never had the season that Wright just did. Hey. Sometimes even the New York Jets do things right."

New York needed at least one cornerback and found one with Pro Bowl upside for less than $6 million. He's a big-bodied corner at 6'4'' and should do well in Aaron Glenn's defense in 2026.