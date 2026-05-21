It's been over a year and a half since Robert Saleh was head coach of the New York Jets.

It didn't work out quite like the defensive-minded coach had hoped. In three and a half seasons in Florham Park, Saleh went just 20-36. His team never won more than seven games in a single year, as concerns about offensive play-calling and quarterback play were never solved during his tenure.

After being unceremoniously fired five games into the 2024 season, Saleh improved his standing in league circles by coaching up the San Francisco 49ers defense last year. Now, he's preparing for his first year as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

And as if the NFL needed any more intrigue, Saleh's opening game as Titans coach will be against the Jets, and his successor Aaron Glenn.

But while all eyes will be on a potential revenge outing for Saleh, the 47-year-old isn't buying into the hype.

Robert Saleh speaks out at OTAs about Week 1 vs. Jets

As part of his start to OTAs, Saleh spoke with the media Thursday morning about his upcoming showdown against his former team in New York. For as intriguing a matchup as it will be, Saleh isn't adding any more fuel to the fire.

“I’ve said it before; I’m appreciative of the Jets and everything that I had,” Saleh said. “It’s been over a year and a half now. In the NFL, it’s kind of like 10 years. It’s to be expected with the NFL, but I don't think anything of it.”

It won't be just Saleh going up against his former team, of course. Tennessee signed several former Jets players, including safety Tony Adams, defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers, and running back Michael Carter, in free agency. And not to mention, the Jets and Titans completed a trade earlier this offseason involving Jermaine Johnson II and T'Vondre Sweat.

Of course, those players pale in comparison to the Jets' former head coach, especially since his successor wasn't any more successful in his first year with the organization.

Beating New York would be a huge feather in Saleh's cap. But it would also be a major hindrance for Glenn and his plan going forward. It makes their Week 1 matchup more than just a simple revenge game.

It's the ultimate test for the new-look Jets.

Aaron Glenn's first big test of 2026 season

This is not the first time in recent years that the Jets will face an opponent they were familiar with. Just last year, the team had to face former quarterback Aaron Rodgers on opening day, months after releasing him to free agency.

At the time, Glenn made nothing more of the matchup than it needed to be.

“I’ve had the opportunity to go against the player a number of times, and listen, he’s always been someone who really understands what the coordinators think, and you can tell he does a lot of film study,” Glenn said last year heading into Week 1.

This year will be different. It has to be different if the Jets are going to make something of their second season under Glenn. New York is walking into a year where every game will be overly scrutinized. After a dismal 3-14 campaign, every moment led by Glenn this year will be debated as either a reason for staying or a cause for change in 2027.

Beating Saleh's Titans isn't necessarily a "must-win" for the Jets. They have the 12th-hardest schedule in the league, so even a Week 1 victory doesn't necessarily save anyone's job.

But a victory is the most open sign to ownership that they made the right decision in hiring Glenn and his staff. It's a vote of confidence in the path that the organization has set itself on, even if the year doesn't end in a playoff spot.

Saleh won't make Week 1 bigger than it is. He's the one going through a revenge game of sorts, of course. Tennessee will most assuredly be hungry to beat New York, though. From the former players to their former head coach, the Jets will be under a major spotlight to open the season.

And Glenn will have the biggest one of all.