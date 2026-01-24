Jets Coaching Overhaul Explained After Reported Firings

The New York Jets' coaching staff isn't going to look the same in 2026, to say the least.

There were rumblings and speculation towards the end of the 2025 season about whether or not head coach Aaron Glenn would have a shot at a second season with the franchise. Unsurprisingly, that still appears to be the expectation. The Jets went 3-14 and he has gotten a lot of flak, which isn't too surprising. When a season finishes with a record like that and struggles down the stretch like the Jets did, it's hard not to look around. But it's also important to think of the context. From the beginning of the season, Glenn and the team as a whole made it clear that the rebuild was going to take time.

The record wasn't great, but by the end of the season, the Jets were on their third quarterback, their top two receivers were not on the team before the trade deadline, the No. 1 tight end was hurt, the defense was decimated, especially with Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams gone. How can someone expect Glenn and the Jets to win in that scenario? That's why it's not shocking he's getting another shot.

The Jets made a lot of changes

But a chunk of the coaching staff isn't returning. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported on Friday that the team is moving on from Charles London, Eric Washington, Roosevelt Williams, Scott Turner, Aaron Curry and Alonso Escalante.

"Jets move on from several assistant coaches including Charles London, Eric Washington, Roosevelt Williams, Scott Turner, Aaron Curry, Alonso Escalante, per NFL sources," Wilson wrote. "Hearing they will reassign at least one other offensive coach who was retained by Aaron Glenn."

Wilson also reported that offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrad is staying, but his role is shifting.

"Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrad remains on Aaron Glenn's staff, per league sources, while role, responsibilities, structure of NFL 29th-ranked total, scoring offense expected to change, and still being defined," Wilson wrote.

Arguably, the changes on offense are the most interesting. The Jets invested in Justin Fields before the season, but couldn't get the most out of him. Could things be different with someone else calling the plays?

London was the quarterbacks coach, Turner was the pass game coordinator, Washington was a defensive line coach, Curry was a linebackers coach, Williams was a defensive assistant and Escalante was a defensive assistant.

At the end of the day, when you got 3-14, something has to give. That's what we just saw on Friday. The Jets are completely revamping their coaching staff and for Glenn to stay in the long term, he'll need these changes to stick in 2026.

