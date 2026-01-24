Jets Star Breece Hall Floated for NFC South Team

The New York Jets have one of the most intriguing pending free agents in the National Football League this offseason.

New York has been fortunate to have running back Breece Hall in the mix over the last four seasons after being selected in the second round of the 2022 National Football League Draft. He's now 24 years old and is coming off a career year in which he logged 1,065 rushing yards in 16 games of work.

Despite a rough season overall for New York offensively, Hall finished the campaign with 1,415 total yards from scrimmage. Hall finished the season with the 14th-most scrimmage yards in football, one spot ahead of Saquon Barkley. Now, he's a pending free agent. The Jets have the tools to bring him back — whether that is on a long-term deal, or the franchise tag — but Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron didn't call the Jets the "best" landing spot for him.

The Jets star should be back

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"RB Breece Hall, New York Jets: 76.6 PFF Grade," Cameron wrote. "Best Landing spot: New Orleans Saints. A myriad of injuries in the backfield left the Saints' running game underwhelming this season, finishing 31st in PFF rushing grade (68.8) as a team. Ineffective production on a down-to-down basis amounted to just 3.4 yards per attempt on designed runs (31st), while limited big-play ability resulted in just 6.5 percent of runs going for 10 or more yards, the lowest in the NFL.

"Enter Breece Hall, who had a career year in 2025, producing an 83.5 PFF grade and racking up 26 explosive runs. The Saints led the NFL in inside zone usage this season (35 percent), just one spot ahead of the Jets. Hall’s fit within Kellen Moore’s scheme is picture perfect, as the former Jet posted the third-highest PFF rushing grade (83.6) on inside zone runs this past season."

There's no reason for the Jets to let Hall walk to any team. With the franchise tag an option if a long-term deal doesn't get done, the Jets should do everything possible to make sure Hall is back.

The Jets went 3-14 on the season in 2025. The Saints started the campaign 1-7, but turned things around in the second half of the season when they switched to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. They went 5-4 with Shough and now have momentum heading into 2026.

