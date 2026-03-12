Jets Continue Defensive Makeover as Tony Adams Signs With Titans

The New York Jets are in the middle of completely revamping their defense in the eyes of their defensive minded head coach Aaron Glenn.

They've already traded players like Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson while adding studs like Joseph Ossai and Demario Davis to head in a new direction.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Jets would lose another player from last year's defense as safety Tony Adams agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans to joining Robert Saleh and Jermaine Johnson, among others.

Sources: The Titans are signing former Jets S Tony Adams to a 1-year deal," Schultz wrote in a post to X on Thursday. "Adams, who started 36 games with the Jets, is the latest player to reunite with Robert Saleh, joining Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jacob Martin, and Jordan Elliott."

Adams struggled last season with the Jets and this was the expected move. The Jets didn't have a role for him on defense at this point, so once he hit free agency, it was clear his time with the team was over. But this shouldn't be an issue for New York whatsoever.

Jets have already replaced Tony Adams at safety

Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Jets were planning to cut ties with Adams a few weeks ago, if not earlier.

As a result, they opted to swing a trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is set to play the "big nickel" role, as a bit of a hybrid between a linebacker and a traditional safety. In Glenn's new scheme, he's going to be a big contributor.

But the Jets also added Dane Belton in free agency, who's expected to come in and be an impact player right away, too.

They've clearly upgraded from Adams before he ever found a new team. But what's next?

The next thing for the Jets to turn their attention to is the NFL draft. They have four picks in the first 44 selections, and they can't afford to swing and miss with any of them.

While they will likely use at least one of these picks on a wide receiver, they could be targeting more defense, too. Arvell Reese or David Bailey is the expected pick at No. 2. Beyond that, the Jets will need to wait to see how the draft shapes up.