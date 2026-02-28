Jets Drawing Unlikely Free Agency Buzz for $14 Million Colts Star

The New York Jets are in desperate need of a quarterback this offseason. They were one of the worst teams in the league last season and they even lost a few games because of how poor their quarterback play was at times.

Justin Fields wasn't placed in a good situation, so it's hard to put all the blame on him. The offense lacked weapons, especially after Garrett Wilson was injured. Once Wilson hit the sidelines, the offense didn't seem to have any juice.

This offseason, they're likely going to look to add one or two new quarterbacks to their roster. They could use the NFL draft to select somebody like Ty Simpson at pick No. 16 or pick No. 33. They could also dive into free agency to find the solution they need.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently suggested the Jets could target the best free agent on the market. Podell listed the Jets as a logical fit for the Indianapolis Colts injured quarterback Daniel Jones, but this seems like a reach for a few reasons.

Daniel Jones isn't the most realistic target for the Jets in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones moves along the sideline on a scooter ahead a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"Jones was playing like an early-season NFL MVP candidate for the Indianapolis Colts before a fibula injury transformed into a torn Achilles injury in Week 14," Podell wrote. "Jones produced career-highs in completion percentage (68%), passing yards per game (238.5) and yards per pass attempt (8.1) in his lone season starting for the Colts. ... If Jones can stay healthy, he showed enough to indicate that he can be Indianapolis' long-term starter under head coach Shane Steichen."

While the Jets aren't looking to contend in 2026, Jones would be too much of a risk to go after. He's coming off a torn achillies and might not be ready for the beginning of the season, if not any of it. There's also room to be concerned with how he'll bounce back from the injury, as both Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins struggled early in their returns from the same injury.

There's also the idea that the Colts will almost certainly retain Jones. Practically every analyst and insider seems to believe the Colts will retain him on a multi-year deal to be the quarterback of the future in Indianapolis. Either way, the idea of Jones going to the Jets is a very, very long shot.