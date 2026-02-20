NFL Mock Trade: Jets Give Up 3 Draft Picks for 2-Time Pro Bowl QB

The New York Jets desperately need to add a quarterback to their roster this season, but the unfortunate part with the problem is the fact that there are very few starting caliber quarterbacks available.

The Jets are unlikely to find a franchise signal caller in the NFL draft, unless they're in love with Alabama's Ty Simpson at pick No. 16 or No. 33. Free agency has very limited options. As a result, the Jets could turn to the trade market to find the player they need.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently put together a mock trade that would send a 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 103), a 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 178), and a 2027 conditional third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kyler Murray is the dream trade target for the Jets

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Dante Moore's decision to return to Oregon might have forced the New York Jets' hand with this one. Having a real plan at quarterback is the most important aspect of their offseason. Otherwise, it's probably a new coaching staff, front office and quarterback in 2027," Ballentine wrote. "Without a No. 2 quarterback in the class that's worthy of the second pick, the Jets might have to get aggressive with a trade.

"Murray is the most accomplished quarterback who could be available via trade. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the end of the season that the Cardinals planned to have extensive discussions about the quarterback's future with the team. Murray has played at a high level at times in his career and has over 3,100 rushing yards in 87 games. He could be the type of dual-threat option the Jets were hoping they would get out of Justin Fields."

This is the perfect trade for the Jets, and it likely fits for the Cardinals, too.

Murray is the perfect quarterback for the Jets offense. They were structured to run the ball last season in order to fit the way Justin Fields played. If they switched to Murray at quarterback, they could run a similar style of offense, but with a more talented player at the center of it.

The draft capital going back to the Cardinals fits the Jets, too. This would allow New York to spend all of their first-round picks on players to complement Murray going forward. They could add players like Arvell Reese and Makai Lemon this season while turning to more prospects with their three first rounders next season. It would be the best-case scenario for New York.

