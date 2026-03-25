Jets Eyeing 'Off-the-Charts' Tight End Prospect

There was a lot of chatter ahead of the 2025 and 2024 National Football League Drafts when it came to the New York Jets and tight end.

In 2024, it was Brock Bowers. In 2025, it was Tyler Warren. In both cases, the Jets had an early pick in the first round and the conversation was whether New York would draft an offensive lineman or take a tight end. In both cases, the Jets opted to roll with an offensive lineman over a first-round tight end. Last year, though, New York did take a tight end early with young Mason Taylor in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Naturally, there hasn't been the same level of chatter around New York and the tight end position this offseason heading into the draft because Taylor is in place. But ESPN's Rich Cimini raised some eyebrows on Tuesday by reporting that he heard from the "scouting community" some rumblings about the Jets and tight end prospect Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon on "Jets Collective."

The Jets are eyeing Kenyon Sadiq

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I've heard some rumblings in the scouting community about the Jets and Kenyon Sadiq," Cimini said. "If the wide receivers are gone, like if [Carnell Tate], [Jordyn Tyson] and Makai Lemon are gone and you're sitting there at No. 16 and Sadiq is sitting there, which I think he probably will be, that will be an interesting one. He is off-the-charts athletically. The guy ran a sub-4.4. He's a good kid. There's no red flags.

"I mean, you can run a lot of two-tight-end stuff. I mean, the Jets need dynamic weapons. I think we all agree on that. They've got Garrett Wilson and pretty much that's it on the perimeter. You split [Kenyon Sadiq] out and use Mason Taylor as your traditional Y tight end, you've got something there. You've got a tough matchup for the defense."

Sadiq is the clear-cut, No. 1 tight end prospect in the draft class this year. Sports Illustrated has him ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the draft class. He put up solid numbers in 2025 with 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. Those stats are solid, but what really made him stand out was his performance at the combine. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash with a 1.54-second 10-yard split. He has solid size as well at 6'3'' and 241 pounds.

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq official 40 time: 4.39.



Fastest since they started recording it in 2003. https://t.co/59oj52qs5A — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) February 28, 2026

The Jets have the No. 16 pick in the first round. If Sadiq is still there, it sounds like the Jets are going to potentially have another decision to make for the third straight year. Do they go tight end in the first round? They didn't each of the last two drafts. But this time they have the No. 2 and the No. 16 pick. Sadiq would make this offense better and form one of the best tight end duos in football with Taylor.