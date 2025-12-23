Jets Fans Get Breece Hall Update Before Free Agency

The New York Jets have been fortunate to have Breece Hall over the last four seasons. But will that continue into the 2026 season?

The 24-year-old has been slumping a bit lately -- like most of the Jets' offense -- but tallied 54 rushing yards on 16 carries against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. On top of this, Hall had two catches for nine yards.

Hall currently is scheduled to enter free agency after the season.

Before Sunday's contest against the Saints, ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini dropped a brief look at free agency and noted that the Jets "want him back," but the price is going to play a big role in whether or not he returns.

Will Breece Hall stay in New York?

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"Atop the free agent list: Aside from Williams, their top pending free agents are Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Nick Folk," Cimini wrote on Sunday. "Folk, 41, is having an excellent year, but he will talk it over with his family before deciding whether to continue his career. The Jets are interested in retaining Vera-Tucker, who hasn't played because of a torn triceps, but it's hard to gauge his market value because of his injury history.

"Hall is sputtering toward the finish -- only 134 yards on 45 carries over the last three games. His average of 3 yards per carry ranks 22nd out of 23 players with at least 40 carries in that span. He's 100 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season. It would be a major disappointment if he falls short of that milestone, considering he once was on a 1,200-yard pace. Numbers matter at the negotiating table, especially for a running back. The Jets want him back, but at what price?"

Hall responded against the Saints with his most rushing yards in a game since tallying 68 yards on the ground against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 30.

New York has two games left this season and Hall is 46 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards on the ground for the first time in his career. He racked up 994 yards in 2023 and is currently at 954 yards through 15 games. Hall also has 34 catches for 332 yards in the air. Hall's running numbers have seen an uptick this season, while his receptions have plummeted. He had 76 catches in 2023 and 57 catches in 2024.

Still, it would make sense to keep Hall in town. The Jets have to figure out the quarterback position and if the team enters the 2026 season with Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, Adonai Mitchell, Hall, and a solid offensive line, that will help whoever is under center.

