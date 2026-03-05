Jets' Breece Hall Projected Massive Payday After Franchise Tag

Will the New York Jets find a way to lock up Breece Hall on a long-term deal this offseason?

New York already accomplished the first order of business and tendered Hall the non-exclusive franchise tag. If Hall ends up playing on it, he will make just over $14 million in 2026, but it is a one-year deal. The Jets and the star running back have until July 15 to negotiate and attempt to get a long-term deal done in place of the franchise tag. Reports surfaced indicating that the two sides discussed a long-term deal before the franchise tag was used, but it wasn't able to get over the finish line.

The Jets took a bit of pressure off their back by using the franchise tag, but if they want to get a deal done with Hall for the long term, how much could it cost? Former agent and current CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry projected a price tag of $62 million over four years.

The Jets RB is line for a big payday

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20)

"RB Breece Hall," Corry wrote. "($14.293 million franchise tag). Contract package: $62 million/4 years ($15.5 million per year). Overall guarantees: $37.5 million. Fully guaranteed at signing: $32.5 million. Hall had a career-best 1,065 rushing yards in 2025. It was the first time a New York Jets running back hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark since Chris Ivory in 2015. Hall has dual-threat capabilities. He caught a career-high 76 passes in 2023.

"Preventing Hall from hitting the open market with a franchise tag made sense for the Jets financially. The Jets have an abundance of 2026 salary cap space. There's approximately $74 million of cap room after Hall's franchise tag."

Right now, Josh Jacobs has the highest-valued overallcontract by a running back in the league at $48 million, per Spotrac. Saquon Barkley has the highest-annual average, just over $20 million. Barkley also had the highest guarantee at signing of $36 million.

Because of this, a deal of this size arguably would be a bit on the higher side for Hall. He just set a new career high with 1,065 rushing yards and is a threat in the passing game too, but still this would be a lot. That's just one person's opinion, though. If the Jets were to see otherwise, that's all that matters. On the bright side, Hall isn't going anywhere and New York has time to work out a deal.