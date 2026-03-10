The New York Jets have focused on the defensive side of the ball early on in free agency, but they'll need to address their offense at some point this offseason.

The Jets have yet to land on their starting quarterback for the 2026 season and are also searching for playmakers to help whoever the signal-caller may be. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is a name that could come up for the Jets as the offseason progresses.

The Jaguars are "entertaining" trade offers for Thomas, according to SNY's Connor Hughes, and appear open to moving the soon-to-be third-year wide receiver.

The Jets should trade for BTJ

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

"The Jets and Giants both actually called the Jaguars at the deadline last year," Hughes said, "Seeing if they could take Thomas away from them...

"It's not about being completely and totally blown away. In fact, multiple sources I talked to believe that something ultimately could get done for a price that is a bit more reasonable."

Thomas, still just 23, had a disappointing second season plagued by drops, despite high expectations. The 2024 first-round pick caught 48 passes for 707 receiving yards in 14 games during the 2025 season, a dip from his 1,282 receiving yards in his rookie season.

Rumors began to swirl near the trade deadline that Jacksonville's new regime, spearheaded by general manager James Gladstone, would consider trading Thomas away at the right price.

"The talent is there, and he's on a team-friendly deal for two more years, said ESPN's Rich Cimini. (Trading for Thomas) is worth a shot if the compensation is reasonable. I believe the Jets are exploring."

The Jets are in a position where they can take a chance on a promising young wide receiver. If Thomas pans out, he could turn into a perfect complementary piece in the passing game next to star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Whether New York adds Thomas in a potential trade remains to be seen, but it's clear that the Jets need to acquire offensive help to play alongside Wilson. There are plenty of free agents available to sign and a few veterans that they may be able to trade for.